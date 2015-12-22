Play it Slowly is a software to play back audio files at a different speed or pitch. It does also allow you to loop over a certain part of a file. It's intended to help you learn or transcribe songs. It can also play videos thanks to gstreamer. Play it slowly is intended to be used on a GNU/Linux system like Ubuntu.

Features

Plays every file gstreamer does (mp3, ogg vorbis, midi, even flv!)

Can use alsa and jack

Change speed and pitch

Loop over certain parts

Export to wav

Screenshot

Alternative

I also created a free web based alternative to play it slowly called Timestretch Player. It features higher quality time stretching and a more fancy UI. Timestretch Player works on Windows too.

Download (Source Code)

If possible install Play it Slowly via the package manager of your linux distribution!

Packages

Development

Feel free to join the development of playitslowly at github.