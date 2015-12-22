Play it Slowly
Play it Slowly is a software to play back audio files at a different speed or pitch. It does also allow you to loop over a certain part of a file. It's intended to help you learn or transcribe songs. It can also play videos thanks to gstreamer. Play it slowly is intended to be used on a GNU/Linux system like Ubuntu.
Features
- Plays every file gstreamer does (mp3, ogg vorbis, midi, even flv!)
- Can use alsa and jack
- Change speed and pitch
- Loop over certain parts
- Export to wav
Screenshot
Alternative
I also created a free web based alternative to play it slowly called Timestretch Player. It features higher quality time stretching and a more fancy UI. Timestretch Player works on Windows too.
Download (Source Code)
If possible install Play it Slowly via the package manager of your linux distribution!
- playitslowly-1.5.1.tar.gz (Python3, GTK3, GStreamer 1)
- playitslowly-1.4.0.tar.gz (Legacy)
Packages
Development
Feel free to join the development of playitslowly at github.